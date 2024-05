The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz will undergo medical examinations on Sunday, May 19, due to high temperature and joint pain.

The Royal Court said that the tests will take place a clinic at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“The medical team will conduct tests to diagnose his condition and monitor his health,” they said.

88-year-old King Salman was admitted to hospital in April for a routine check-up. He left the hospital later that day.