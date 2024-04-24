Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday, April 24, admitted to the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah for a routine checkup.

Citing a statement from the Royal Court, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was admitted “to conduct routine examinations which will take few hours.”

88-year-old King Salman, who assumed power in 2015, was last admitted to hospital in May 2022 for a colonoscopy procedure and medical tests.

He also underwent a gall bladder surgery in 2020.