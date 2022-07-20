Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi allegations of carrying out airstrikes in Yemen

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen denied on Wednesday carrying any airstrike in Yemen.

The Houthi group’s allegations of conducting airstrikes in Yemen’s southern province Dhalea are baseless, the Saudi Press Agency quoted a statement of the coalition as saying.

The coalition stressed that all the airstrikes in Yemen had stopped since the beginning of the cease-fire supported by the United Nations, adding that it supports all procedures to promote the cease-fire between all Yemeni parties, Xinhua news agency reported.

#عاجل

التحالف : الضربات الجوية للتحالف توقفت مع بدء سريان الهدنة.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) July 20, 2022

The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported on Tuesday that the coalition had conducted three airstrikes “on the citizens’ houses and the sites of the army and popular committees in Ruhallah and Shamriya areas in Dhalea province,” without revealing further details.

Under the UN auspices, Yemen’s warring parties entered a two-month cease-fire on April 2. The related parties agreed to extend this UN-brokered truce for another two months on June 2. So far, the truce has been largely held, but the warring parties often trade accusations of breaches.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government out of the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition that intervened in 2015 to support the Yemeni government.

#عاجل

التحالف : نتخذ وندعم كافة الإجراءات لتثبيت الهدنة بين الأطراف اليمنية.#واس_عام — واس العام (@SPAregions) July 20, 2022

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)