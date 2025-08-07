Saudi man Homaidan Al Turki heads home after 19 yrs in US prison

Washington: Saudi national Homaidan bin Ali Al Turki has left the United States and is currently en route to the Kingdom, after serving a 19-year prison sentence.

His son, Turki Homaidan Al Turki, shared the update on Thursday, August 7, on X.

“My father, Hamidan Al Turki, is heading home. We thank God first, then we thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, and we appreciate the efforts of the Kingdom’s embassy, which played a major role in his return,” Turki wrote.

الحمد لله على تمام نعمته…



والدنا #حميدان_التركي متجه الى أرض الوطن، نحمد الله أولًا، ثم نتقدم بالشكر الجزيل لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي عهده الأمين،



ونثمّن جهود سفارة المملكة التي كان لها الأثر الكبير في عودته الى وطنه .. — تركي حميدان التركي (@Turki_Homaidan) August 6, 2025

Video clips shared online showed Al Turki at the airport and onboard the flight returning to Saudi Arabia.

ابشرو به يا عيال سلمان #حميدان_التركي



بالطريق الي السعودية الرياض pic.twitter.com/UdFQnhlYpc — Abdullah H Alhassan (@AALHASSAN89) August 6, 2025

المواطن #حميدان_التركي على متن الطائرة عائدًا إلى أرض الوطن بعد سنواتٍ من الغياب#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/iBNQKlnZlt — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) August 6, 2025

Al Turki was arrested in 2006 in the US state of Colorado on charges of mistreating his Indonesian maid, including allegations of harassment and non-payment of wages. He denied all accusations, calling them fabricated and politically motivated.

“I refused to betray my country, so they fabricated these charges. I chose to bear them,” Al Turki said in a previous video shared by his son.

Although he appealed the convictions multiple times, the US judiciary upheld the original verdicts. He was granted parole in May 2025 and was subsequently transferred to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility, where he remained until arrangements for his deportation were finalised.