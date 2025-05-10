Saudi man released after 19 years in US prison, to be deported

United States (US) authorities have decided to release Saudi citizen Homaidan Al-Turki after he spent nearly two decades in prison.

This recent decision follows three days of deliberations to overturn the ruling issued against him over 19 years ago.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ekhbariya channel reported that, upon issuing the decision, Al-Turki was immediately transferred to an immigration detention facility, pending his deportation to Saudi Arabia within the coming weeks.

محكمة أميركية تفرج عن #حميدان_التركي بعد مداولات استمرت 3 أيام.. واستعدادات لترحيله إلى المملكة#نشرة_النهار | #الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/vfaYg1ICzS — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) May 9, 2025

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released the first photo of Al-Turki following his release from Arapahoe County Jail in Colorado.

The image, published on X, showed the 58-year-old appearing healthy, flanked by two ICE officers as he was formally handed over for deportation to the Kingdom.

ICE Denver arrested a 58-year-old Saudi criminal alien and suspected terrorist Homaidan Ali Ilbrahim Al-Turki after his release from the Arapahoe County Jail in Centennial, Colo., May 6.



📅1992 | He entered the United States at an unknown location.



📅1993 | He left the United… pic.twitter.com/ksoXcAwbMP — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) May 9, 2025

Al-Turki’s prison sentence interrupted his academic journey. He was a doctoral student on scholarship from Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University’s English Department, specialising in phonetics, and had earlier earned a master’s degree with first-class honours from the University of Denver, Colorado.

The case began in November 2004 when Al-Turki and his wife, Sarah Al-Khunaizan, were arrested following a security raid on their home. He was initially charged with immigration and residency violations but was released shortly afterwards.

Al-Turki was arrested again in 2006, charged with assaulting and forcibly confining the Indonesian housekeeper and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Throughout his incarceration, Al-Turki’s family made multiple appeals for clemency or a reduced sentence, all of which were rejected by the US judicial system.