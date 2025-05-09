Video: Indonesian Haj pilgrim dies onboard flight to Madinah

An Indonesian Haj pilgrim from Sidoarjo Regency, East Java, passed away onboard a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight from Juanda International Airport to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Nyai Nur Fadillah, was travelling with her husband, Hasan Syadzily, as part of Group SUB 20 under the Surabaya embarkation.

The widely circulated video clip on social media captured two poignant moments aboard the flight. In one scene, the deceased is seen wrapped in a green cloth and laid on the aircraft floor, likely in the galley or crew rest area near the exit. Two men — one in official uniform and the other in pilgrimage attire — stand nearby in solemn silence, with one visibly emotional and seen wiping away tears.

Another segment of the video shows a distressing moment inside the cabin, where a man — believed to be the husband — breaks down in tears as fellow passengers console him.

According to media reports, Fadillah initially showed no signs of illness. However, a few hours into the flight, she complained of stomach pain and asked her husband for permission to use the toilet. When she did not return for an extended period, her husband became concerned and found her unconscious inside the lavatory.

Medical personnel on board assessed her condition, but she was later pronounced dead due to illness.

Following her arrival in Madinah, funeral prayers were held at the Prophet’s Mosque, and she was laid to rest at the Baqi Cemetery complex.

The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs confirmed that the rights of the deceased pilgrim will be honoured, including compensation and insurance, in accordance with official regulations.

As of the seventh day of the Haj pilgrimage, the ministry recorded the arrival of 112 groups comprising 44,601 pilgrims in Madinah. On the eighth day, an additional 19 groups with 7,501 pilgrims were scheduled to depart from Indonesia.

In a separate incident, a 65-year-old pilgrim, Daimah Suwaryo from Banjarnegara, passed away upon landing in Madinah on Saturday, May 3,at 03:12 am Saudi Arabian time. She was part of the solo embarkation and was also buried in the Baqi Cemetery complex.