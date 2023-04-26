Saudi woman soldier carrying sleeping toddler during Sudan evacuation wins praise

Riyadh: In an image that represented the highest meanings of humanity and human cohesion, a Saudi woman soldier appeared embracing a sleeping boy after his arrival at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah as part of the evacuations from Sudan.

An image circulated on social media showed a baby boy wearing a white and yellow shirt and shorts clinging to a Saudi Ministry of Defense soldier as she got off the ship.

Arabic channel Saudi Al-Ekhbariya published the video clip and captioned on it by saying, “A female employee of the Ministry of Defense embraces a child the moment he arrives in Jeddah as part of the Saudi evacuation from Sudan.”

فيديو | إحدى منسوبات وزارة الدفاع تحتضن طفلا لحظة وصوله إلى جدة ضمن عملية الإجلاء السعودية من السودان#المملكة_تجلي_العالقين_بالسودان#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/Nv9gahxhLK — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) April 24, 2023

The soldier’s act of compassion has won praise from many social media users, who see the image as a representation of humanity and compassion at its best.

The Kingdom has been working for days to evacuate citizens and nationals from Sudan, against the background of the battles taking place between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On Wednesday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had succeeded in evacuating about 2,148 people from Sudan. Of them, 114 are Saudi citizens, and 2,034 are from 62 nationalities; To translate its humanitarian and influential role globally.