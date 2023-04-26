Video: Israeli police release Turkish woman arrested at Al Aqsa mosque

Jerusalem: The Israeli occupation police on Tuesday arrested the Turkish woman from Al Aqsa mosque in occupied Jerusalem for several hours before she was released.

The 24-year-old Turkish woman named Ozgecan Mutlu was reciting Quran near Bab Al-Rahma gate on the eastern side of Al Aqsa when Israeli police took her bag to remove her from where she was located.

بسبب تواجدها في محيط باب الرحمة.. قوات الاحتلال تعتقل شابة تركية من المسجد الأقصى المبارك وتقتادها إلى جهة باب الأسباط pic.twitter.com/s0TPb91mbf — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) April 25, 2023

#YENİ🔴

İsrail Güçleri Kudüs'te ibadet eden Türk vatandaşı bir kadını tutuklandı. pic.twitter.com/HBhsLx8JnZ — Emin Enes Medya (@eminenesmedya) April 25, 2023

Two Israeli policemen arrested her and took her violently outside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Lion’s Gate when she tried to chase them to get her bag back.

اعتقال شابة تركية من داخل باحات المسجد الأقصى. pic.twitter.com/e9n6zNNX4F — laila odeh الإعلامية ليلى عودة (@lailaodeh4) April 25, 2023

As per Anadolu Agency reports, Ozgecan was released with the efforts of the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Consulate General in Jerusalem.

The Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem took to Twitter and wrote that Ozgecan Mutlu was in the mission building after her release and posted a picture of her with Consul General Ahmet Reza Demirer.

Bugün Mescid-i Aksa’da gözaltına alınıp bilahare serbest bırakılan kardeşimizle Başkonsolosluğumuzdayız. pic.twitter.com/VeB4Rs9bQw — T.C. Kudüs Başkonsolosluğu (@TC_KUDUS_BK) April 25, 2023

Tensions escalated across East Jerusalem since Ramzan this year when Israeli police forcibly removed Muslim worshippers from inside Al Aqsa Mosque.

Every day, except for Friday and Saturday, Al Aqsa Mosque witnesses a series of violations and incursions by settlers, under the protection of the occupation police, in an attempt to impose absolute control over the mosque and divide it temporally and spatially.

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents the third holiest site in the world. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where the Al Aqsa Mosque is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move not recognized by the international community.