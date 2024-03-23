Saudi: Wristband devices for children installed at Grand Mosque entrances

Riyadh: The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has installed three identification (ID) wristband printing devices for children at the main entrances of the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

These devices can be found at the King Abdulaziz Gate, the King Fahd Gate, and Ajyad Bridge.

Photo: ReasahAlharmain/X

Photo: ReasahAlharmain/X

The initiative aims to streamline the process of locating children missing during Umrah or prayers, providing them with comfort and security for their families, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The wristbands, which contain contact information, enable mosque staff to swiftly assist in reunited missing children with their guardians.

The initiative demonstrates the authority’s dedication to child safety and enhancing the religious experience for worshippers.

Visitors to the Grand Mosque during Ramzan often bring their children to perform Umrah, aiming to earn rewards and instill obedience, good deeds, and closerness to Allah.

SPA cameras captured images of children in Ihram attire accompanying their families in the Grand Mosque.

Ramzan is usually the peak season for Umrah.

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Islam’s two holiest sites in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and can be performed at any time of the year. It differs from the Haj, which takes place once a year.