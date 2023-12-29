Saurabh Bharadwaj reacts after centre rejects Delhi, Punjab tableaux for R-Day parade

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the Centre has rejected Delhi's tableaux for three years now.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th December 2023 1:17 pm IST
SaurabhBharadwaj

New Delhi: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the BJP-led central government has rejected the tableaux of Delhi and Punjab for the Republic Day parade to “exact revenge on the AAP”, which is in power in the capital and the border state.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the Centre has rejected Delhi’s tableaux for three years now.

The last time Delhi’s tableau featured in the Republic Day parade was in 2021. It showcased the Shahjahanabad redevelopment project, according to officials.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Centre’s rejection of Delhi govt’s R-Day tableau political move, says AAP

Bharadwaj said Delhi’s tableau this year would have showcased schools in the city and the Mohalla Clinic model.

“The tableau of Delhi, which is the capital of the country, was rejected by the Centre. Its tableau was rejected for the 2022 parade and then for the 2023 parade and now it has been rejected again for the 2024 parade,” the minister said.

The theme of the Republic Day parade was ‘Nari Shakti’ in 2023 and it is ‘Viksit Bharat’ for the 2024 parade, he said.

“No one can say it’s a design competition. The Centre had given us some suggestions and we had incorporated them (into our tableau proposal) and if it would have given us more suggestions, we would have included them too. Our tableau would have showcased schools and the Mohalla Clinic model,” he added.

Bharadwaj said it’s not a coincidence that Punjab’s tableau proposal was also rejected.

“The Centre is doing this to exact revenge on the AAP,” he charged.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had attacked the Centre over the non-inclusion of his state’s tableau in the parade and accused it of discrimination.

Eighty per cent of the selected states are the ones ruled by the BJP, he alleged.

The Punjab BJP hit out at Mann on Thursday for politicising the non-inclusion of the state’s tableau in the parade, claiming that the AAP government insisted that the tableau carry photos of him and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th December 2023 1:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button