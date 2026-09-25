SBI branches to remain open on Sunday ahead of bank strike

Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI) branches will remain open on Sunday, September 27, ahead of a proposed nationwide bank strike by employees’ unions.

SBI has advised customers to visit any branch on Sunday to complete essential banking transactions before the proposed strike dates.

According to the advisory issued by SBI, certain employees’ unions have proposed a nationwide bank strike on September 28, 29 and 30, 2026.

Another continuous strike has also been proposed from October 26, 2026.

SBI said it will make all possible efforts to provide essential banking services at branches and offices during the strike period.

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However, some banking services may be affected during the strike.

Customers asked to complete transactions early

The bank has requested customers to complete their essential banking transactions well in advance of the proposed strike dates.

For cash requirements, customers have been advised to use ATMs and ADWMs. SBI has also asked customers to use YONO, internet and mobile banking, UPI and other digital channels wherever possible.