SBI is saving BJP from being ‘exposed’ before elections: Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, March 5, again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government over electoral bonds and said the State Bank of India (SBI) is protecting the BJP from being “exposed” before the Lok Sabha elections.

“The filing of a petition by the SBI to extend the deadline for giving the names of those giving electoral bonds to the Supreme Court from March 13 to June 30 is a clear indication that the BJP government wants to hide a lot,” Gehlot said on ‘X’.

He said, “Nowadays, all the records of the banks are recorded in the computer, hence it is a matter of minutes to extract these records. Despite this, asking for time shows the SBI is trying to save the BJP from being exposed before the elections.”

Gehlot said the “electoral bonds are the biggest scam of India” due to which the Modi government tried to “legalise corruption.”

In another post, the Congress leader raised the issue of LPG cylinder subsidy. He alleged that connection holders are not getting subsidy.

“The BJP gave the guarantee of providing Ujjwala gas cylinder for Rs 450 in the elections and also looted the false praise of implementing the scheme, but till date the subsidy has not reached the bank accounts of the connection holders,” he said.