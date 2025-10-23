SBI receives ‘World’s Best Consumer Bank 2025’ award from Global Finance

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has received two prestigious awards from New York-based Global Finance at an event held during the World Bank/IMF annual meetings.

The country’s largest lender bagged two titles – World’s Best Consumer Bank 2025 and Best Bank in India 2025.

This dual recognition reinforces SBI’s position as a global banking leader committed to innovation, financial inclusion, and customer excellence, SBI said in a statement on Thursday.

The awards acknowledge the bank’s success in delivering world-class banking experiences to its extensive customer base while maintaining technological leadership and expanding services across India‘s diverse geographic landscape, it said.

SBI Chairman C S Setty said serving 520 million customers and adding 65,000 new customers daily requires significant investment in technology and digitalisation. As a ‘Digital First, Consumer First’ bank, our flagship mobile application serves over 100 million customers, with 10 million daily active users.”

Proud to see State Bank of India honoured with two prestigious titles by Global Finance, New York, at the 2025 Best Bank Awards Ceremony for its outstanding service and customer trust worldwide, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X.

“Heartiest congratulations to the entire SBI family on this well-deserved recognition. SBI’s steadfast commitment to financial inclusion & its continuous efforts to serve every section of society is a testament to the pivotal role it is playing in advancing India’s growth story,” Goyal added.