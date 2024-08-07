SC defers to Aug 28 hearing on pleas seeking reconsideration of 2022 PMLA verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred to August 28 the hearing on the question whether its 2022 verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate’s powers to arrest and attach property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act required any reconsideration.

As the hearing commenced, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), told a three-judge bench headed by Justice Surya Kant that a review has been listed suddenly and he needs some time.

“This has come up suddenly. We need some time to prepare. We came to know that matter has been listed for hearing late last night. Please have this at a later date,” Mehta requested the bench also comprising Justices C T Ravikumar and Ujjal Bhuyan.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said the 2022 judgment is wrong and it needs reconsideration.

The top court agreed to adjourn the matter and posted it for hearing on August 28.

The court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking reconsideration of the July 27, 2022, verdict of a three-judge bench on certain parameters.

In its 2022 verdict, the Supreme Court had upheld the ED’s powers of arrest and attachment of property involved in money laundering, search and seizure under the PMLA.