SC directs UP police to complete probe against MLA Abbas Ansari within 10 days

Ansari is an MLA from Mau constituency representing the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st February 2025 12:08 pm IST
Abbas Ansari (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh police to complete the probe against MLA Abbas Ansari in a case under the Gangsters Act within 10 days.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said it will consider the bail plea of Ansari after investigation in the case is over.

On January 31, fearing an encounter, Ansari sought to appear virtually in the trial court proceedings in a case under the Gangsters Act.

On December 18, last year, the Allahabad High Court rejected Ansari’s bail plea in the case in which he and a few others were accused of forming a gang for financial and other benefits.

An FIR was lodged on August 31, 2024 at Kotwali Karvi Police Station in Chitrakoot district under Section 2, 3 of UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 against Ansari, Navneet Sachan, Niyaz Ansari, Faraz Khan and Shahbaz Alam Khan. They were accused of extortion and assault.

Ansari is an MLA from Mau constituency representing the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Rejecting the bail application, the high court had said the investigation in the case was underway.

He was arrested in the matter on September 6, 2024.

