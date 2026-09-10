SC dismisses Abu Salem’s plea seeking release from custody

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, September 10, dismissed a plea filed by gangster Abu Salem, who sought release from custody on the grounds that he has completed 25 years in jail in India as mandated under the terms of his extradition from Portugal.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta upheld the April order of the Bombay High Court which had dismissed his petition seeking immediate release as “premature” and “misconceived”.

The apex court delivered its verdict on Salem’s plea challenging the high court order.

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A detailed verdict is awaited.

Salem, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005, after a prolonged legal battle.

According to the extradition terms agreed upon by India and Portugal, Salem cannot be given the death penalty and his prison term cannot exceed 25 years.