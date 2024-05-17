SC seeks EC’s response on plea for release of voter turnout data within 48 hours of LS polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday, May 17, sought a response within a week from the Election Commission (EC) on a plea by an NGO seeking a direction to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of the conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra assembled at 6:30 p.m. to hear the plea of the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on the issue.

The CJI said the poll panel be given some reasonable time to respond to the plea and listed it for hearing before an appropriate bench during the summer vacation on May 24, a day before the sixth phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier in the day, advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter on behalf of the NGO and sought urgent listing of the petition.

Last week, the NGO filed an interim application in its 2019 PIL seeking directions to the poll panel that “scanned legible copies of Form 17C Part-I (Account of Votes Recorded)” of all polling stations be uploaded immediately after the polls.