SC sends Bathukammakunta HYDRAA row Back to Telangana HC

The Supreme Court has directed the Telangana High Court to decide whether the gate, fence and retaining wall constructed by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) at Bathukammakunta in Amberpet should be allowed to remain, while suspending the contempt finding against HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath until the issue is decided.

A division bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu passed the order on July 17 while disposing of a special leave petition filed by Ranganath, who had challenged the Telangana High Court’s March 2026 order holding him guilty of contempt of court.

The apex court observed that Ranganath had filed a compliance affidavit in accordance with its earlier directions, stating that HYDRAA had removed children’s play equipment, open-air gym equipment, an inauguration plaque and an information board from the disputed site.

However, the affidavit sought to justify retaining the gate, fence and retaining wall at the location. The Supreme Court said that instead of examining the validity of that justification itself, it would be appropriate for the Telangana High Court to determine whether those structures should remain.

The court clarified that the High Court’s contempt order against Ranganath would remain suspended until it decides the issue. It further said that if the High Court rejects the justification for retaining the structures, the suspension of the contempt finding would automatically cease, allowing the High Court to pass appropriate orders.

The Supreme Court also directed the Telangana High Court to decide the matter in accordance with law at the earliest and dispose of the connected civil appeal expeditiously.

Petitioner claims ownership of Bathukammakunta land

The contempt proceedings stem from a petition filed by businessman Aedla Sudhakar Reddy, who claims ownership of the disputed seven-acre land at Bathukammakunta. He alleged that HYDRAA violated the High Court’s status quo order by developing the land and constructing gates, walls and other structures.

The apex court also permitted Sudhakar Reddy to file objections to Ranganath’s compliance affidavit before the Telangana High Court within two weeks before disposing of the matter.