SC stays nameplate orders for eateries issued by UP, Uttarakhand govts

As per the order, those found selling products with Halal certification along the Yatra route will also face penal action.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 22nd July 2024 2:01 pm IST
Muzaffarnagar: Kanwariyas walk past a shop on which banners with shopkeeper's name was put up on Kanwar Marg after an order issued by Uttar Pradesh Government, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, July 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of controversial directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments requiring all eateries and dhabas along the Kanwar Yatra route to display names of owners and workers.

Issuing notice on petitions challenging the impugned directives, a Bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti remarked that the devotees may be served with food of their choice maintaining standard hygiene.

As per the directives of the state governments, all the food outlets, eateries and food joints across the states will have to put up a “nameplate” displaying the names of owners/proprietors and staff members.

MS Education Academy

This has been done to maintain the “purity of faith” for Hindu devotees who undertake the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan.

As per the order, those found selling products with Halal certification along the Yatra route will also face penal action.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 22nd July 2024 2:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button