School bus en route to field trip at Jalavihar in Hyderabad overturns

Hyderabad: A school bus en route to a field trip to Jalavihar Water Park in Hyderabad overturned on Thursday, December 25, leaving several students injured.

The bus, which was carrying 60 children to the field trip, overturned near Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district.

The incident caused panic but swift action by local residents and police ensured a safe rescue for all pupils.

Local residents and emergency services responded immediately to the scene of the accident. They worked together to assist students out of the overturned vehicle.

Students treated at hospital

All injured children received medical attention at a nearby hospital following the accident.

Parents rushed to the hospital upon learning about the accident. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.