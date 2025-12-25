School bus en route to field trip at Jalavihar in Hyderabad overturns

The bus was carrying 60 children to the field trip.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th December 2025 3:10 pm IST|   Updated: 25th December 2025 3:28 pm IST
Representative image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A school bus en route to a field trip to Jalavihar Water Park in Hyderabad overturned on Thursday, December 25, leaving several students injured.

The bus, which was carrying 60 children to the field trip, overturned near Shamshabad in Ranga Reddy district.

The incident caused panic but swift action by local residents and police ensured a safe rescue for all pupils.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

Local residents and emergency services responded immediately to the scene of the accident. They worked together to assist students out of the overturned vehicle.

Students treated at hospital

All injured children received medical attention at a nearby hospital following the accident.

Parents rushed to the hospital upon learning about the accident. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th December 2025 3:10 pm IST|   Updated: 25th December 2025 3:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button