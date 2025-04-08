SCR hits record Rs 20,452 cr revenue in FY25, freight key driver

SCR recorded its highest-ever originating freight loading of 144.10 million tonnes, contributing to an unprecedented freight revenue of Rs 13,825 crore.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has set a new benchmark by registering its highest-ever gross originating revenue of Rs 20,452 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

This marks an increase of Rs 117 crore compared to the previous record of Rs 20,335 crore achieved in 2023-24.

Officials attributed this milestone to a strong focus on the freight segment, which played a pivotal role in boosting revenue.

In addition to freight, SCR implemented several passenger-centric measures during the year. Around 3,500 special trains were operated, and over 10,000 extra coaches were attached to various express trains to address the surge in passenger demand.

These efforts resulted in the zone achieving Rs 5,710 crore in originating passenger revenue.

The passenger segment also saw growth in terms of volume. SCR carried 263.2 million originating passengers during FY 2024-25, slightly higher than the 262.5 million passengers recorded in the previous year.

