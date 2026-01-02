SDNP Vellappally Natesan faces ire over ‘terrorist’ remark on journalist

A prominent social organisation leader, Vellappally Natesan of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SDNP) Yogam, came under heavy fire after allegedly calling a Kerala Muslim journalist a “terrorist,” with the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) calling it “unacceptable” in a democratic society.

According to reports, the remark was made after Natesan was provoked by a journalist, Rahees Rasheed’s question at a press interaction on Thursday, January 1. Television footage showed Natesan reacting angrily and pushing aside the journalist’s microphone, asking him to move away.

Later, during a press conference held at his residence in Alappuzha on Friday, Natesan said the journalist was an extremist and a spokesperson for Muslims. He claimed that the reporter was a Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader and said he had prior information about him.

When probed by reporters over his remarks, Natesan said he had information to support his claim and expressed annoyance over repeated questioning.

Reacting to these remarks, KUWJ on Friday said labelling a journalist as an extremist and attempting to silence questions was “unacceptable” in a democratic society.

The union said journalists raise questions on behalf of the public and that those in responsible positions must show restraint while dealing with the media.

“The assumption that the media should listen silently and leave without asking questions is against democratic values,” KUWJ said in its statement, signed by State President K P Reji and General Secretary Suresh Edappal.

The union warned that repeated conduct of this nature could harm Kerala’s social atmosphere and press freedom.

It urged leaders close to Natesan and the SNDP Yogam leadership to intervene and prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from PTI.)