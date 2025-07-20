Vellappally Natesan draws criticism for religious hate speech in Kerala

Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, and the leader of Ezhava community in Kerala drew widespread condemnation for his alleged hateful remarks against Muslims in Kerala during a state-level branch leadership meeting of various Yogam unions in Kottayam on Saturday, July 19.

According to reports, Natesan remarked that Muslims will soon become a majority in Kerala and went on to accuse the community of exerting undue influence over administrative affairs of Kerala.

He further went on to say that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is contesting more seats across Kerala and will soon eye the post of the Chief Minister in the 2026 Assembly polls. Natesan reportedly remarked that while Muslims dominate the industrial sector and Christians monopolise the education sector, Ezhavas are only represented in the MGNREGA scheme.

He urged that if Ezhavas stand together then they will have the power to decide who rules Kerala.