SEC allowed Post-campaign canvassing at govt’s behest, claims Raj Thackeray

"The SEC is helping the government win the polls that it has lost," the MNS leader claimed.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th January 2026 9:44 pm IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray addresses a Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS joint rally ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election in Mumbai on Friday (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray addresses a Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS joint rally ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election in Mumbai on Friday (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the State Election Commission (SEC) for allowing door-to-door canvassing after the official campaign for the civic elections ended, claiming it was helping the ruling Mahayuti win the polls.

The SEC was changing rules on the eve of the January 15 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, he told reporters.

“The SEC is helping the government win the polls that it has lost,” the MNS leader claimed, asking why this new norm of allowing door-to-door campaigning till the last day was introduced, and why it was not allowed during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“Why was this concession given? Why was the rule changed? Is the SEC there to do what the government wants?” asked Raj Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the SEC has given a license to the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to “distribute money door-to-door.”

The official public canvassing for the polls ended on Tuesday evening, but the SEC said that candidates can visit voters’ homes, provided the number of persons does not exceed five, and there is no use of microphones.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The poll body has cited an order dated February 14, 2012, to state that such personal contact does not amount to public canvassing.

Thackeray asked the workers of the MNS and ally Shiv Sena (UBT) to stay alert and keep an eye on candidates of the ruling parties, claiming they could distribute money.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th January 2026 9:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button