Second elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 2, check name

Mumbai: The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has already started making waves on the internet. It kick started on Jio Cinema on June 17. The first week of the show witnessed an unexpected twist as one of the most hyped contestants Puneet Superstar got evicted leaving viewers shocked.

And now, in a surprising turn of events Bigg Boss might announce second elimination soon! Yes, you read that right. It is Palak Purswani who might walk out of the show next. Scroll down to know why.

Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani have entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 house without BB currency and it was announced that audience who will be deciding their fate in the show.

Later, it was revealed that Akanksha Puri had received more votes than Palak Purswani.

Palak Purswani has been given a second chance to prove her mettle. The show has offered her a unique opportunity to redeem herself and secure her position in the house. To escape the impending elimination, Palak has been tasked with collecting 30,000 coins from her fellow housemates.

Now, let’s wait and see if she manages to collect and save herself on the show.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.