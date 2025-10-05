Second Hyderabad student dies in US within 48 hours

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old student from Hyderabad allegedly died in a road accident in Chicago, United States on Sunday, October 5, marking the second death in the last 48 hours.

Sheraz Mehtab Mohammed, a resident of Chanchalguda, had recently migrated to the States, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan posted on Instagram.

Further details are awaited.

Second death in the past 48 hours

This is the second death reported in the past 48 hours. The previous day, a 28-year-old Dalit student, Chandrashekhar Pole, also from Hyderabad, was reportedly shot dead in Dallas.

Chandrashekar, a resident of BN Nagar, was working part-time at the gas station to support himself financially. He was fatally shot by a robber in the wee hours of Saturday.

He was a graduate in Dental Surgery. Since August 21, 2023, he was pursuing a Master’s in Data Analytics course at the University of North Texas in Denton.

Political leaders expressed their condolences on his death, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who assured support to bring back the body.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s Harish Rao and MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan also visited Chandrashekar’s family and assured support.