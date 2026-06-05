Second Sudanese traveller isolated in Hyderabad over Ebola scare

Hyderabad: A second Sudanese national has been shifted to an isolation facility in Hyderabad after being flagged during health screening amid heightened surveillance over the ongoing Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa.

Health authorities said the passenger was referred to the state-run Gandhi Hospital after exhibiting symptoms that required further medical evaluation. Samples have been collected and sent for testing, while doctors continue to monitor the individual’s condition. Hyderabad officials stressed that the case remains a suspected one and that Ebola infection has not been confirmed.

Also Read Hyderabad airport on alert over suspected Ebola case

The development comes a day after another Sudanese traveller was admitted to Gandhi Hospital’s isolation ward following thermal screening at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). The earlier passenger, who had a recent travel history linked to Ebola-affected regions, was placed under observation as a precautionary measure. Doctors said he was stable and not displaying the typical symptoms associated with Ebola.

Hyderabad on alert over Ebola scare

Telangana health authorities and airport officials have stepped up surveillance measures in recent weeks following alerts related to the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak reported in some countries. Thermal screening systems have been installed at the international arrivals section of RGIA, and passengers arriving from affected regions are being closely monitored.

According to officials, suspected cases are immediately referred to designated medical facilities for isolation, testing and observation until laboratory results are received. Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital has established dedicated arrangements for handling such cases, including an Ebola isolation centre.

Health officials have appealed to the public not to panic, reiterating that suspected cases do not necessarily indicate infection and that strict protocols are in place to prevent the spread of the disease.