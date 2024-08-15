‘Secret is that I’m already married’: Salman Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan, one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, has been a major figure in Indian cinema for nearly four decades. Known for his action-packed movies and always being in the news, there’s one question that fans and the media have been asking for years: Why hasn’t he gotten married yet? Even his close friends in the film industry, like Shah Rukh Khan, are curious.

One day at an award show, Shah Rukh Khan decided to ask Salman about his marriage plans in front of everyone. What happened next was completely unexpected. With a playful smile, Salman replied, “The secret is that I’m already married.” This shocked Shah Rukh and the entire audience.

Shah Rukh, surprised, asked, “What, you’re already married?” Salman, enjoying the moment, continued the joke, saying he was tired of people always asking him about his marriage, so he decided to reveal that he had secretly been married for some time. He added that he was married to a “secret woman” and was now ready to share this news with everyone.

Shah Rukh, still curious, asked Salman where he got married. Salman, keeping a straight face, replied, “In my dreams.” This made everyone, including Shah Rukh, burst into laughter. When Shah Rukh asked who he married in his dreams, Salman jokingly said that he always wakes up before seeing the girl’s face because he gets nervous whenever she appears in his dreams.

This funny exchange not only made everyone laugh but also showed the great friendship between the two superstars. It became one of those unforgettable moments in Bollywood.

Salman Khan is currently rumoured to be dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur.

In their work, both actors have also appeared in each other’s movies as a surprise for their fans. Last year, Salman had a special role in Shah Rukh’s film Pathaan, and Shah Rukh did the same in Salman’s Tiger 3, both part of a big spy movie series.