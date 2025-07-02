Section of ceiling at Ajmer Dargah collapses due to heavy rains

The Ajmer Dargah, dedicated to Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, draws millions of pilgrims annually from across India and abroad.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd July 2025 11:10 pm IST
Ajmer Dragah
Ajmer Dragah

Jaipur: A section of the ceiling at the Ajmer Dargah collapsed during heavy monsoon rains on Wednesday, triggering outrage among devotees and raising questions over the maintenance of the centuries-old Sufi shrine.

The incident occurred amid a downpour that led to clearing of the visitors’ area, preventing any casualties. However, the collapse has renewed scrutiny of the Dargah Committee (DC), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, over alleged neglect and lack of safety measures.

Devotees and local religious leaders accused the committee of failing to conduct structural audits or essential repairs despite repeated warnings.

MS Creative School

Syed Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the influential Anjuman Committee, condemned the Dargah Committee’s handling of the shrine. “The Dargah Committee has failed miserably. Not one audit has been conducted. This is not just neglect; it’s institutional apathy. Muslims across India must now raise their voices to free the Dargah from the Centre’s control,” he said.

Dargah priest Syed Daniyal Chishti also expressed anger and said, “For the past two years, I have been requesting permission to repair my Hujra. The leakage worsens with every rain, but neither do they respond, nor do they allow us to act. Their indifference towards the sanctity and safety of worshippers is appalling,” he said.

The DC did not issue any official response.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The Ajmer Dargah, dedicated to Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, draws millions of pilgrims annually from across India and abroad.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd July 2025 11:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button