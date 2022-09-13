Secunderabad fire: 8 killed, 10 injured, 1 person critical, says Police

Hyderabad: Soon after the fire accident in Ruby Hotel near Passport Office, Secunderabad on late Monday night, which claimed 8 lives so far, the police released a list of deceased and injured here on Tuesday.

According to the release, the accident occurred on Monday night at around 9:30 pm. An explosion occurred on the ground floor of the Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel. The explosion is said to be from an e-bike showroom located on the ground floor.

According to primary investigations, the police said that the explosion is suspected to be either from an e-bike or a generator placed in the showroom.

The building comprises five floors with 28 rooms. At the time of the accident, there were around 25 occupants in the hotel.

“Since there was no proper ventilation, the smoke filled the lobbies of the hotel upstairs and those staying in rooms with doors closed apparently did not know anything till the smoke engulfed the entire building,” Assistant Commissioner of Police B. Ramesh said.

Police release mentioned that the Ruby Hotel and the e-bike showroom were being illegally run by Rajender Singh Bugga, Sumeet Singh and brothers.

“They have been illegally running the electrical scooters for about a year now,” the release stated.

While eight persons, including a woman perished in the incident with one of the bodies yet to be identified, ten sustained injuries. The remaining escaped through the fifth floor.

Here is the complete list of the deceased and the injured.

Details of deceased

Alladi Harish (33), resident of Vijaywada

Veerender Kumar Devakar (50), resident of Delhi

Seetharaman (48), resident of Chennai

Balaji (58), resident of Chennai

Rajeev Maik, resident of Pitampura, Delhi. Phone: 9215418003

Sandeep Malik, resident of Pitampura, Delhi, Phone: 9810792493

Chandan Jethi (23), resident of Cuttack

Mithali Mahapathra (29), resident of Odissa, Phone: 6362307779

Details of injured

K V Santhosh (27)

Jayanth Vo Mayadhar (39)

Deba Shish Gupta (36)

Yogitha (26)

K K Keshavan (27)

Deepak Yadav (38)

Umesh Kumar Acharya (35)

Manmohan Khanna (48)

Rajesh Jagadish Chabra (49)

Ashok Mamidwar (39)

The injured are currently receiving treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Apollo Hospital, and Gandhi Hospital. One person is said to be in a critical stage.

A case has been registered under Cr. No.169/2022 U/s 304 Part-11, 324 IPC & Sec. 9 b of Explosives Act, 1884.