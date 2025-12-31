Secunderabad GRP records marginal decrease in crime in 2025

Hyderabad: The overall crime under the Secunderabad Government Railway Police’s (GRP) jurisdiction in 2025 has seen a marginal decrease in 2025 compared to last year, with 228 less cases being registered, the GRP’s annual crime report released on Wednesday, December 31, showed.

A notable hike, however, was recorded in kidnapping cases, from two cases last year to 10 in 2025 – a 400 per cent rise. Cases of ordinary theft spiked too by around 22 per cent, from 829 in 2024 to 1,013 this year. Out of these, a total of 256 cases were successfully detected by the GRP, the data showed.

GRP officials rescued more children this year – 500 children were rescued in 2024, as compared to 84 in 2024. Meanwhile, the GRP also recovered property worth Rs 47,22,296, as against to Rs 4,89,95,888 worth of property lost.

In a worrying trend, molestation and cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also saw a sharp rise of 166 per cent, from six cases last year to 16 cases in 2025. The GRP also recorded one case of dowry harassment, while there were none last year, the data revealed.

Instances of death decreased from last year’s 1,571 to this year’s 1,317. This includes cases of accidental, suicidal and natural deaths.

The GRP also registered four murder cases this year, one more than last year. Two attempted murder cases were recorded in both years.

A total of 54 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and five under the Excise Act this year. Over 817 kg of ganja was seized by the GRP, along with 101 litre of whiskey, 29 kg alum, and 80 kg of jaggery.