Hyderabad Metro to run till 1 am on New Year's Eve

The last metro trains from all starting/terminal stations will leave at 1 am, reaching their final destinations around 2 am.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 31st December 2025 10:32 am IST
Hyderabad metro
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced extended services on the occasion of the New Year 2026 celebrations.

On Wednesday, December 31, metro trains across all corridors will run until midnight, with the last trains departing from all terminal stations at 1 am on January 1, 2026.

Operating hours extended by two hours

Normally, Hyderabad Metro services start at 6 am and conclude at 11 pm on all days. For New Year’s Eve, however, the operating hours have been extended by about two additional hours to ensure safe and convenient travel for revellers and late-night commuters.

This special schedule is aimed at helping passengers return home safely after parties, concerts, and other New Year’s events held across the city.

To manage crowds and ensure passenger safety, additional security personnel will be deployed at metro stations on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities have also warned that strict vigilance will be maintained against passengers travelling under the influence of alcohol, and action will be taken against those violating rules.

