Free rides for drunk people on New Year Eve

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), in collaboration with scooter rental service Bijliride, has announced free rides on New Year’s for people who are too intoxicated to drive home safely.

The service will be available from 11:00 pm on December 31 to 1:00 am, covering the limits of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. A fleet of 500 has been deployed for the initiative, and people can avail the service by calling 8977009804.

Speaking about the initiative, President of TGPWU, Shaik Salauddin, stated, “For the past eight years, TGPWU has been providing free rides through auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers on New Year’s Eve. This year, we are strengthening the initiative by collaborating with Bijliride, allowing us to significantly scale the initiative through the deployment of electric two-wheelers, faster last-mile response, and coordinated on-ground support….Our only intention is to ensure that people return home safely.”

The union has appealed to citizens to celebrate responsibly and prioritise safety over risk, reiterating that no celebration is worth a life.