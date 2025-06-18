Alert at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport following bomb threat

Hyderabad: The authorities have placed Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on high alert after receiving a bomb threat email on Wednesday.

In order to ensure the safety of people, bomb disposal squads were deployed to search the premises of the airport.

Security measures taken

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Begumpet Division, the threat email was received in the morning and following it, quick action was taken to ensure safety.

While conducting searches at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, the bomb detection squad are leaving no stone unturned and checking all areas of the premises.

Statement on bomb threat at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad

Talking to media, the ACP stated, “Begumpet Airport received a concerning email this morning. We are conducting a thorough inspection with the bomb squad and will share updates as the situation develops.”

Following the inauguration of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), no civil aviation operations take place at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. However, it is important for defense and VIP movements.