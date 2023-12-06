Security beefed up in Hyderabad in view of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Hyderabad: Security has been tightened in Hyderabad in view of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition today. Steps are being taken to prevent any protest rallies in the city.

This morning, the police took DJS president Abdul Majid into preventive custody as he was about to address a press meet on the anniversary of the masjid demolition.

Views of Hyderabad politicians

Meanwhile, politicians in Hyderabad expressed their views on the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP wrote on his official handle, “Jab tak duniya rahegi tab tak #babrimasjid ka Zikr karte rahenge.”

Jab tak duniya rahegi tab tak #babrimasjid ka Zikr karte rahenge pic.twitter.com/o0zVOKNu8s — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 6, 2023

On the other hand, BJP MLA Raja Singh extended greetings to all Ram devotees.

Babri Masjid demolition day

December 6, 2023, marks the 31st anniversary of the masjid demolition, and the police have made strict security arrangements in the city to avoid any untoward incidents.

Also Read Babri demolition: MBT to observe black day in Hyderabad on Dec 6

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of ‘kar sevaks.’