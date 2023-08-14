Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of Independence Day

Srinagar: Security has been beefed up in Srinagar ahead of the Independence Day. Security forces have also intensified patrolling and checkpoints have been erected across the Valley to avoid any attempt to disrupt the celebration.

Random frisking and checking of vehicles was being done at several places, especially in and around Lalchowk, on Monday. More barricades were set up to search vehicles on this route.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Sunday, “A three-tier security grid has been put in place for the smooth Independence Day function in Srinagar, while elsewhere in Kashmir security had been beefed up.”

He added, “All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of all I-Day celebrations.”

Notably, divisional commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri recently said that there would be no restriction on August 15 across Kashmir valley and internet service will also continue. “People have show a lot of interest in the ‘Mere Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, which is a good sign,” he added.

Security forces frisk people in Srinagar on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday

Security forces frisking people in Srinagar day before independence day

Security forces frisk people in Srinagar on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday

Security forces frisk people in Srinagar on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday

Security forces frisk people in Srinagar on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday

Security forces frisk people in Srinagar on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday

Security forces frisk people in Srinagar on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday

Security forces frisk people in Srinagar on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday

Security forces frisk people in Srinagar on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday