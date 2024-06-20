Security tightened in Srinagar for Yoga Day events

Srinagar: Security personnel near the SKICC on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Security has been tightened in the city and the parts of Kashmir Valley ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Yoga Day events. (PTI Photo/S Irfan) Srinagar: Security personnel sanitise the area near the SKICC on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Security has been tightened in the city and the parts of Kashmir Valley ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Yoga Day events. (PTI Photo/S Irfan) Srinagar: Security personnel sanitise the area near the SKICC on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Security has been tightened in the city and the parts of Kashmir Valley ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Yoga Day events. (PTI Photo/S Irfan) Srinagar: Security personnel patrol along the Dal Lake near the SKICC on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Security has been tightened in the city and the parts of Kashmir Valley ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Yoga Day events. (PTI Photo/S Irfan) Srinagar: A security personnel guards near the SKICC on the eve of the International Day of Yoga, in Srinagar, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Security has been tightened in the city and the parts of Kashmir Valley ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Yoga Day events. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)