Security tightened near Hyderabad theatres screening ‘The Kerala Story’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city police have tightened security near multiplexes and theatres screening ‘The Kerala Story’. This decision was taken to avoid any untoward incidents during or after the screening of the movie.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a cop from Kachiguda Police Station confirmed that constables are being deployed at theatres in Hyderabad screening ‘The Kerala Story’ to ensure the safety and security of moviegoers and the general public.

Controversy surrounding ‘The Kerala Story’

Ever since the release of its trailer, ‘The Kerala Story’ has been in the news due to its alleged communal content. Amidst the raging controversy, the producers of the film have changed the text of the introduction to the film in its latest teasers on YouTube. The earlier text mentioned that around 32,000 women have gone missing from Kerala. However, the latest version says that three women were sent on terror missions in India and abroad after brainwash and conversion.

The film, starring Adah Sharma, created a major controversy when it claimed that 32,000 women had left the state. As a result, a petition was filed before the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on the screening of the film.

However, the High Court pointed out that in a secular state like Kerala, “nothing is going to happen”. The court stated that upon examining the teaser and the film preview, there was nothing against any religion and that Islam was not portrayed in poor light. The court further noted that there have been several films in the country that refer to IS.

The Kerala State Committee of Muslim Youth League has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for the individual who can prove the allegations levelled in the movie.

Hyderabad theatres that are screening the movie

In Hyderabad, the theatres screening ‘The Kerala Story’ include