Selena Gomez Benny Blanco divorce rumours: Did she post on Insta?

Hyderabad: Recently, a rumour has been spreading on social media about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s marriage. A viral post claims that Selena caught Benny cheating after seeing texts with another celebrity, and that she moved out of their home in Los Angeles. The post has caused fans to worry and ask questions about their relationship.

Allegedly actress Selena Gomez and her husband Benny blanco are currently going through a marital issue. It is reported that Selena Gomez caught Benny blanco cheating through texts she saw with another celebrity who is currently not confirmed yet. Sources close to the two have… pic.twitter.com/8qCXO67tTB — Joe (@Joethecreator99) April 16, 2026

But is this true? The short answer: No. These claims are based on gossip, with no real evidence to support them. Selena and Benny have not confirmed any of this.

Fact Check

The rumour began when someone claimed Selena posted an Instagram Story saying, “I’m single. No drama, just focusing on myself and my peace.” The story was said to have been deleted later.

However, there’s a problem: this Instagram Story never existed on Selena’s official account. There’s no trace of it. It seems like the story was made up or taken from a fake account.

What Have Selena and Benny Said?

Selena and Benny have not spoken about these rumours. Both of them are active on social media, and there have been no signs of trouble in their relationship. In fact, Selena has referred to herself as “Mrs Blanco” in her posts, which doesn’t suggest a breakup. If there were any issues, she would probably address them with her millions of followers.

Rumours like this often spread quickly because of how fast social media moves. A single post can turn into a viral story, even if it’s not true. Fans and influencers sometimes share these rumours without checking if they are accurate, which makes the situation worse.

The Truth: No Divorce Yet

As of now, there is no real proof that Selena and Benny are getting divorced. The rumours are just tha,t rumours. Their marriage seems to be fine, and they are continuing to share happy moments together.