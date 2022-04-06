Selena Gomez on staying away from internet for past four years

Earlier, Selena revealed that social media "became my whole world" and put her in a "really dangerous" situation

Published: 6th April 2022
Washington: Singer and actor Selena Gomez has revealed that she gave up the passwords to her social media accounts more than four years ago so the internet couldn’t ruin her joy.

According to E! News, she made the revelation while celebrating the launch of her new platform, Wondermind, during an April 4 appearance on ‘Good Morning America’.

“I haven’t been on the Internet in 4-and-a-half years. It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the Internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important I get through people in my life,” she said.

Selena, who has been candid about her bipolar diagnosis, depression and anxiety, has always been open about her struggles with social media.

As per E! News, previously, she told a magazine in January that social media “became my whole world” and put her in a “really dangerous” situation.

