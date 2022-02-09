Senior security, intelligence officers’ conclave held in Jammu

Jammu: A ‘Senior Officers Conclave’, consisting of all security forces and intelligence agencies working in Jammu region, was held on Wednesday in the headquarters of the Indian Army’s Tiger Division in Jammu, a defence statement said.

The conclave, co-chaired by Rising Star Corps commander Lt Gen P.N. Ananthanarayanan, and Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, was attended by Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, Special DG, CID, R.R. Swain, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, all Brigade Commanders of Jammu and Samba Divisions along with IG level officers from the J&K Police, the BSF, the CRPF, and Deputy Directors from the State Intelligence Bureau and the Special Bureau, it said.

“This meeting was aimed at achieving greater synergy between armed forces, intelligence agencies, and paramilitary forces.

“Various issues of common interest including upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Narco-Terror Nexus and Drone counter measures were discussed to enhance the operational preparedness of security forces deployed in Jammu in safeguarding the territorial integrity and internal security of Jammu & Kashmir,” the statement said.