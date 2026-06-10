Seven booked for threatening builder in Banjara Hills

The builder Anjaneyulu, filed a complaint with the police stating that the accused Amberpet Shankar and his associates had threatened to kill his family.

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Hyderabad: As many as seven people were booked by the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday, June 9, for allegedly threatening a Hyderabad based builder.

The builder Anjaneyulu, filed a complaint with the police stating that the accused Amberpet Shankar and his associates had threatened to kill his family if he refused to pay money for the settlement of a dispute.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of wrongful confinement under section 127 and criminal intimidation under Section 351 of the BNS against the accused.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Banjara Hills police said, “We have registered a case and will reveal the names of the accused after the investigation.”

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