Seven booked for threatening builder in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: As many as seven people were booked by the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday, June 9, for allegedly threatening a Hyderabad based builder.

The builder Anjaneyulu, filed a complaint with the police stating that the accused Amberpet Shankar and his associates had threatened to kill his family if he refused to pay money for the settlement of a dispute.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of wrongful confinement under section 127 and criminal intimidation under Section 351 of the BNS against the accused.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, the Banjara Hills police said, “We have registered a case and will reveal the names of the accused after the investigation.”