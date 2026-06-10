Seven booked for threatening builder in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: As many as seven people were booked by the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday, June 9, for allegedly threatening a Hyderabad based builder.
The builder Anjaneyulu, filed a complaint with the police stating that the accused Amberpet Shankar and his associates had threatened to kill his family if he refused to pay money for the settlement of a dispute.
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of wrongful confinement under section 127 and criminal intimidation under Section 351 of the BNS against the accused.
Speaking to Siasat.com, the Banjara Hills police said, “We have registered a case and will reveal the names of the accused after the investigation.”