Published: 5th December 2023 7:55 pm IST
Seven tourists from Kerala killed in Zojila Pass road accident
Srinagar: At least, seven tourists were killed in a road accident in the Zojila Pass area connecting the Ladakh region with the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday, December 5, officials said.

Officials said that a vehicle carrying the tourists and a driver went out of the driver’s control near Yadav Morh on the Zojila Pass and dropped into a deep gorge.

Seven tourists belonging to Kerala have succumbed in this accident, while the driver of the vehicle has sustained critical injuries.

“The injured driver has been shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar for specialized treatment,” an official said.

The police started a relief and rescue operation immediately after receiving the news of the tragic accident.

