Sexual assault case: Ex-MLA, filmmaker Kunju Muhammed arrested, released on bail

Thiruvananthapuram: Acclaimed filmmaker and two-time former Left legislator P.T. Kunju Muhammed was arrested and subsequently released on bail in connection with a sexual assault complaint, in line with the conditions laid down in the anticipatory bail granted to him by the court.

The arrest and release on Tuesday followed an order issued by the Thiruvananthapuram Seventh Additional Sessions Court on December 20, granting anticipatory bail to Kunju Muhammed while imposing stringent conditions.

The bail order clearly stated that if the police found it necessary to arrest the accused during the course of the investigation, he should be released on bail immediately after arrest.

The court passed the order after hearing detailed arguments from both the prosecution and the defence earlier in the week.

The case was registered by the police on December 8, based on a complaint submitted by the woman to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 27.

The complainant alleged that Kunju Muhammed sexually assaulted her while serving as the chairman of the jury responsible for selecting films for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), a position considered highly prestigious within the Malayalam film industry.

According to the prosecution, the accused misused his influence and public stature to subject the complainant to sexual assault.

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that the seriousness of the allegations, coupled with the social standing of the accused, warranted a strict approach.

Police informed the court that their investigation revealed that the accused had called the complainant to a room, forcibly restrained her and committed sexual assault.

A detailed case diary and investigation report were produced before the court to substantiate the claims.

The defence, however, questioned the credibility of the complaint, pointing to an alleged delay in reporting the incident.

It was submitted that the incident was said to have occurred on November 6, while the complaint was filed on November 27.

The prosecution countered this by stating that the delay was due to health issues faced by the complainant and that such delays are common in sexual assault cases.