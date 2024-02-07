Shab-e-Meraj: Telangana schools, colleges to remain closed Feb 8

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared February 8, Thursday, as a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices in the state on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.

Shab-e-Meraj is a holy celebration for Muslims celebrated to commemorate the night journey of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Jerusalem.

Mosques are decorated with lamps, and people keep vigil all night and pray. Although the state government’s list of holidays included Shab-e-Meraj as an “optional holiday,” it has now been declared a general holiday.