Shabbir launches mass contact campaign in Kamareddy constituency

Hyderabad: Former minister and convener of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, Mohammad Ali Shabbir, has initiated an intensified mass contact campaign in the Kamareddy assembly constituency as part of the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign’.

Amidst enthusiastic crowds of hundreds of men and women, Mohammad Ali Shabbir was warmly welcomed as he engaged with the public, garnering Congress’ support for the upcoming elections.

During his interactions, Shabbir criticized the local BRS MLA for allegedly neglecting public concerns over the past nine years. He highlighted that the development initiatives initiated by the Congress party across the state continue to have a positive impact. Shabbir asserted that a growing public sentiment is favoring Congress, citing disillusionment with both BRS and BJP.

Addressing the state’s political landscape, Mohammad Ali Shabbir voiced his disapproval of the KCR government’s performance, alleging that promises made to various sections of society, including minorities, Dalits, and backward classes, have been left unfulfilled.

He compared the cost of cooking gas cylinders in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, where they are reportedly sold for Rs 500, with the current state of affairs in Telangana. Shabbir promised that if Congress regains power in Telangana, it will provide gas cylinders to needy families at the same affordable price of Rs 500.

During the campaign, Shabbir underscored the Congress party’s commitment to distinct segments of society, issuing separate declarations tailored to farmers and weaker sections. Responding to the possibility of the incumbent Chief Minister KCR contesting from Kamareddy, Shabbir stated he would welcome the competition. However, he expressed his confidence that the Congress party is well-poised for victory.