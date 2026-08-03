Shah must explain student lathicharge in Parliament: Kharge

"Modi Govt will have to answer INDIA," wrote Kharge on X.

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Mallikarjun Kharge seen talking with Rahul Gandhi during an INDIA bloc party floor members meeting in his chambers at the Parliament House. (Source: X)

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, August 3, demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah come to Parliament and explain the police use of lathicharge and pellet guns on students during the July 20 NEET protests.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha stated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government must be answerable to India and also explain how the “chanda-chadhawa” (donations and offerings) donated to the Ram temple were stolen.

“Modi Govt will have to answer INDIA,” wrote Kharge on X, after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc party floor leaders held a meeting at his Parliament House chambers.

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“1. Home Minister should come to the Parliament and explain the lathicharge-pellet gun action on students,” he said. “2. Prime Minister should answer how the chhanda-chadhawa donated to Shri Ram Mandir, was stolen, even as the Trust was under PM’s oversight.”

Group of political leaders and officials seated in a conference room during a discussion.
INDIA bloc meeting in Kharge’s Parliament House chambers on Monday, August 3. (Source: X)
Group of professionals attending a formal meeting in a modern office room with a large TV and artwork.
INDIA bloc meeting in Kharge’s Parliament House chambers on Monday, August 3. (Source: X)
INDIA bloc meeting in Kharge’s Parliament House chambers on Monday, August 3. (Source: X)

The Opposition has been relentless in questioning Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi’s absence from the Parliament Monsoon session following the students’ protests. From dramatic plays demonstrating the Ram Temple theft to staging walkouts and holding banners demanding Shah’s response, the INDIA bloc has been seeking a statement regarding the police action against students, including the use of lathi charges, pellet guns and lathis embedded with nails.

Their renewed demands have included the resignation of the Home Minister over the issue.

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