Shah Rukh Khan announces Dunki’s release date, check here

Mumbai: Finally, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’.

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Amid the success of ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawan’, there were speculations that Rajkumar Hirani might postpone the release date of ‘Dunki’ to next year.

During the event, King Khan confirmed the date and cleared all the speculations.

He said, “We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release ‘Dunki’. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

#WATCH | During the post-success event of Film Jawan in Mumbai, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'…" pic.twitter.com/madJwwc25h — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023

‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration of the ‘Chak De India’ actor with ‘3 Idiots’ fame director Hirani and ‘Pink’ actor Taapsee. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra is also an important part of the movie.

Coming back to Jawan’s success event, SRK entered the stage in style. He wore a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants. What grabbed the attention of his fans was his unique hairdo.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, “It’s a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

The film has taken the box office by storm. It has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this milestone.