Shah Rukh Khan enters Ambanis’ home secretly, photo goes viral

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani residence on Monday night were a star-studded affair, with several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, making their presence felt. However, one name that everyone was waiting to see was Shah Rukh Khan.

But King Khan was nowhere to be spotted by the paparazzi, leaving fans and the media wondering if the superstar had skipped the celebrations due to his busy schedule or other commitments.

Well, turns out, Shah Rukh Khan was very much present at the Ambani Ganesh puja this year, he simply chose to stay away from the cameras.

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Shah Rukh Khan skips paparazzi at Ambani Ganpati

While several celebrities posed for the paparazzi outside Antilia, SRK quietly made his way inside without getting papped. Soon, an inside picture from the celebrations surfaced online, confirming his presence at the grand event.

In the viral photo, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen standing behind Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. The superstar opted for a simple yet elegant white kurta for the occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan at Ambanis Ganesh puja 2026

The picture has now caught the attention of fans, who were waiting to get a glimpse of the actor from the celebrations. His low-key entry and decision to skip the media once again showed that SRK was there to celebrate, but without making a public appearance.

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest AskSRK session

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan was also in the news recently for his latest interactive #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) on September 15, 2026.

As always, the superstar interacted with fans and answered a number of questions, offering a mix of film updates, personal anecdotes and his trademark humour.

About King

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big release, King. The much-awaited movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.

The film has already created considerable buzz among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see SRK return to the big screen in this much-awaited project.