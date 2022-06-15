Shah Rukh Khan gets snapped in Hyderabad (Photos)

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will head to Ramoji Film City tomorrow to continue the shoot of the film.

Photo of Umm E Maria Umm E Maria|   Updated: 15th June 2022 3:26 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan landed in Hyderabad on Wednesday for the shoot of his upcoming pan-India film ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee. Within no time pictures of the superstar at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) have gone crazy viral locking fans in a frenzy.

In the pictures, SRK can be seen wearing a black hoodie and a black mask trying to hide from the camera. Atlee, too, tried to avoid the paparazzi, but fans were quick to spot him. Have a look:

Reportedly, SRK will head to Ramoji Film City tomorrow to continue the shoot of the film, while Tollywood actress Nayanthara will join him there.

SRK and filmmaker Atlee announced their much-awaited movie ‘Jawan’ on June 3. Shah Rukh Khan had taken to Instagram to release the teaser of ‘Jawan’.

He had captioned it, “An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. @gaurikhan @atlee47 @redchilliesent”.

Making a grand comeback after 4 years, SRK has three releases in 2023 including ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Dunki’. Meanwhile, ‘Jawan’ is slated to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

